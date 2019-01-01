U.S. Xpress Enterprises (NYSE:USX), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
May 5
EPS
$-0.020
Quarterly Revenue
$517.2M
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
$517.2M
Earnings History
U.S. Xpress Enterprises Questions & Answers
When is U.S. Xpress Enterprises (NYSE:USX) reporting earnings?
U.S. Xpress Enterprises (USX) is scheduled to report earnings on July 21, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 5, 2022 for Q1.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for U.S. Xpress Enterprises (NYSE:USX)?
The Actual EPS was $0.33, which missed the estimate of $0.36.
What were U.S. Xpress Enterprises’s (NYSE:USX) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $460.2M, which missed the estimate of $463.9M.
