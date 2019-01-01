USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Recap

USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC) reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 3, 2022 at 07:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

USA Compression Partners missed estimated earnings by 28.57%, reporting an EPS of $-0.09 versus an estimate of $-0.07.

Revenue was up $5.90 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.02 which was followed by a 2.24% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at USA Compression Partners's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate -0.07 -0.05 -0.1 -0.11 EPS Actual -0.09 -0.08 -0.1 -0.12 Revenue Estimate 159.60M 159.23M 160.41M 159.85M Revenue Actual 159.94M 158.63M 156.56M 157.51M

