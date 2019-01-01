QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/7.7K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.22 - 0.5
Mkt Cap
5.8M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
-0.14
Shares
11.6M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Urbi Desarrollos Urbanos SAB de CV is a housing developer in medium-sized cities and metropolitan areas in Mexico.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Urbi Desarrollos Urbanos Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Urbi Desarrollos Urbanos (URBDF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Urbi Desarrollos Urbanos (OTCGM: URBDF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Urbi Desarrollos Urbanos's (URBDF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Urbi Desarrollos Urbanos.

Q

What is the target price for Urbi Desarrollos Urbanos (URBDF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Urbi Desarrollos Urbanos

Q

Current Stock Price for Urbi Desarrollos Urbanos (URBDF)?

A

The stock price for Urbi Desarrollos Urbanos (OTCGM: URBDF) is $0.501 last updated Thu Sep 23 2021 16:17:05 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Urbi Desarrollos Urbanos (URBDF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Urbi Desarrollos Urbanos.

Q

When is Urbi Desarrollos Urbanos (OTCGM:URBDF) reporting earnings?

A

Urbi Desarrollos Urbanos does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Urbi Desarrollos Urbanos (URBDF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Urbi Desarrollos Urbanos.

Q

What sector and industry does Urbi Desarrollos Urbanos (URBDF) operate in?

A

Urbi Desarrollos Urbanos is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCGM.