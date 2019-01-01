ñol

Uniti Group
(NASDAQ:UNIT)
11.46
-0.03[-0.26%]
At close: Jun 3
11.46
00
After Hours: 4:00PM EDT
Day High/Low11.31 - 11.48
52 Week High/Low10.13 - 14.6
Open / Close11.4 / 11.46
Float / Outstanding161.6M / 237.1M
Vol / Avg.1.4M / 1.7M
Mkt Cap2.7B
P/E15.49
50d Avg. Price12.34
Div / Yield0.6/5.24%
Payout Ratio81.08
EPS0.22
Total Float161.6M

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT), Dividends

Uniti Group issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Uniti Group generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

Dividend Yield

5.44%

Annual Dividend

$0.6

Last Dividend

Apr 1

Next Dividend

Jun 16
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

Uniti Group Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Uniti Group (UNIT) dividend?
A

Target’s next dividend was announced on May 3, 2022 and will have an ex-dividend date of June 16, 2022.

Q
What date did I need to own Uniti Group (UNIT) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

The next dividend payout for Uniti Group ($UNIT) will be on July 1, 2022. Investors need to be owners of Uniti Group (UNIT) shares by June 17, 2022

Q
How much per share is the next Uniti Group (UNIT) dividend?
A

The next dividend for Uniti Group (UNIT) will be on June 16, 2022 and will be $0.15

Q
What is the dividend yield for Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT)?
A

The most current yield for Uniti Group (UNIT) is 4.92% and is payable next on July 1, 2022

