UniCredit (OTC:UNCRY), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for UniCredit
UniCredit Questions & Answers
The latest price target for UniCredit (OTCPK: UNCRY) was reported by BNP Paribas on July 30, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for $0.00 expecting UNCRY to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for UniCredit (OTCPK: UNCRY) was provided by BNP Paribas, and UniCredit upgraded their outperform rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of UniCredit, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for UniCredit was filed on July 30, 2021 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around July 30, 2022.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest UniCredit (UNCRY) rating was a upgraded with a price target of $0.00 to $0.00. The current price UniCredit (UNCRY) is trading at is $5.59, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
