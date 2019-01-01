Focusing on personal hygiene products utilizing non-woven fabric, Unicharm is the largest disposable baby diapers, feminine sanitary and adult incontinence products manufacturer in Japan and in Asia. Its personal-care business accounted for 86% of its sales as of 2020, with the balance from mainly the pet care. Unicharm generates 60% sales from overseas, of which nearly three quarters of sales are from Asia, mostly China, Indonesia and Thailand. India, followed by Vietnam, is the fastest rising market. Outside Asia, it also operates in Saudi Arabia, Americas and Europe. Drugstores, supermarkets, baby product specialty stores as well as e-commerce are the key sales channels.