Unilever (NYSE:UL), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
Feb 10
EPS
$3.000
Quarterly Revenue
$60B
Annual Revenue (as of Dec 31)
–
Earnings History
Analyze the earnings history of Unilever using advanced sorting and filters.
Unilever Questions & Answers
When is Unilever (NYSE:UL) reporting earnings?
Unilever (UL) is scheduled to report earnings on July 21, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on February 10, 2022 for FY.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Unilever (NYSE:UL)?
The Actual EPS was $0.00, which hit the estimate of $0.00.
What were Unilever’s (NYSE:UL) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $0K, which hit the estimate of $0K.
Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.