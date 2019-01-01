United Insurance Holdings (NASDAQ:UIHC), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
May 9
EPS
$-0.680
Quarterly Revenue
$100.9M
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
$102.4M
Earnings History
United Insurance Holdings Questions & Answers
When is United Insurance Holdings (NASDAQ:UIHC) reporting earnings?
United Insurance Holdings (UIHC) is scheduled to report earnings on August 3, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 9, 2022 for Q1.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for United Insurance Holdings (NASDAQ:UIHC)?
The Actual EPS was $0.17, which missed the estimate of $0.26.
What were United Insurance Holdings’s (NASDAQ:UIHC) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $159.6M, which missed the estimate of $159.9M.
