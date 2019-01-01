QQQ
Sector: Materials.Industry: Metals & Mining
Unigold Inc is a Canada-based natural resource company. Principally, it is focused on exploring and developing its gold projects in the Dominican Republic. The company owns 100% of the exploration rights for gold, silver, zinc, copper, and all associated minerals on the Neita Property in the northwestern Dominican Republic. The Neita concession covers approximately 22,616 hectares and is located approximately 200 linear kilometers northwest of the city Santo Domingo. Geographically, it has two segments namely Canada and the Dominican Republic.

Unigold Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Unigold (UGDIF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Unigold (OTCQX: UGDIF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Unigold's (UGDIF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Unigold.

Q

What is the target price for Unigold (UGDIF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Unigold

Q

Current Stock Price for Unigold (UGDIF)?

A

The stock price for Unigold (OTCQX: UGDIF) is $0.09905 last updated Wed Feb 16 2022 20:30:44 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Unigold (UGDIF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Unigold.

Q

When is Unigold (OTCQX:UGDIF) reporting earnings?

A

Unigold does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Unigold (UGDIF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Unigold.

Q

What sector and industry does Unigold (UGDIF) operate in?

A

Unigold is in the Materials sector and Metals & Mining industry. They are listed on the OTCQX.