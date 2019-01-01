Unigold Inc is a Canada-based natural resource company. Principally, it is focused on exploring and developing its gold projects in the Dominican Republic. The company owns 100% of the exploration rights for gold, silver, zinc, copper, and all associated minerals on the Neita Property in the northwestern Dominican Republic. The Neita concession covers approximately 22,616 hectares and is located approximately 200 linear kilometers northwest of the city Santo Domingo. Geographically, it has two segments namely Canada and the Dominican Republic.