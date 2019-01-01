ñol

United-Guardian
(NASDAQ:UG)
20.05
0.79[4.10%]
At close: Jun 3
16.76
-3.2900[-16.41%]
After Hours: 9:28AM EDT
Day High/Low19.28 - 20.49
52 Week High/Low13.68 - 26.09
Open / Close19.28 / 19.63
Float / Outstanding3.3M / 4.6M
Vol / Avg.7.1K / 15.4K
Mkt Cap92.1M
P/E20.67
50d Avg. Price21.03
Div / Yield1.02/5.19%
Payout Ratio118.95
EPS0.2
Total Float3.3M

United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG), Dividends

United-Guardian issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash United-Guardian generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

Dividend Yield

3.84%

Annual Dividend

$0.74

Last Dividend

May 23
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

United-Guardian Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next United-Guardian (UG) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for United-Guardian. The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.37 on June 1, 2022.

Q
What date did I need to own United-Guardian (UG) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for United-Guardian (UG). The last dividend payout was on June 1, 2022 and was $0.37

Q
How much per share is the next United-Guardian (UG) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for United-Guardian (UG). The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.37 on June 1, 2022

Q
What is the dividend yield for United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG)?
A

United-Guardian has no upcoming dividends reported. The last reported dividend for United-Guardian (UG) was $0.37 and was paid out next on June 1, 2022.

