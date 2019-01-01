ñol

Ulker Biskuvi Sanayi
(OTCPK:UELKY)
9.71
00
At close: May 31
11.50
1.7900[18.43%]
After Hours: 8:14AM EDT
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low9.32 - 26.2
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding- / 34.2M
Vol / Avg.- / 1.7K
Mkt Cap332.1M
P/E-
50d Avg. Price10.84
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS-13.8
Ulker Biskuvi Sanayi (OTC:UELKY), Dividends

Ulker Biskuvi Sanayi issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Ulker Biskuvi Sanayi generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

0
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

Ulker Biskuvi Sanayi Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Ulker Biskuvi Sanayi (UELKY) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Ulker Biskuvi Sanayi.

Q
What date did I need to own Ulker Biskuvi Sanayi (UELKY) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Ulker Biskuvi Sanayi.

Q
How much per share is the next Ulker Biskuvi Sanayi (UELKY) dividend?
A

The next dividend for Ulker Biskuvi Sanayi (UELKY) will be on May 26, 2011 and will be $0.65

Q
What is the dividend yield for Ulker Biskuvi Sanayi (OTCPK:UELKY)?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Ulker Biskuvi Sanayi.

