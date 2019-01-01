Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Universal Electronics
Universal Electronics Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Universal Electronics (NASDAQ: UEIC) was reported by B. Riley Securities on May 8, 2020. The analyst firm set a price target for $63.00 expecting UEIC to rise to within 12 months (a possible 134.11% upside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Universal Electronics (NASDAQ: UEIC) was provided by B. Riley Securities, and Universal Electronics maintained their buy rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Universal Electronics, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Universal Electronics was filed on May 8, 2020 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around May 8, 2021.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Universal Electronics (UEIC) rating was a maintained with a price target of $70.00 to $63.00. The current price Universal Electronics (UEIC) is trading at is $26.91, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
