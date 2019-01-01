QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/1.3K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.51 - 3
Mkt Cap
8.8M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
9.27
EPS
-0.1
Shares
5.5M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Feb 7, 2022, 1:13PM
UC Asset LP is a Georgia-based real estate developer. It is engaged in the redevelopment and development of real estate properties.

Analyst Ratings

UC Asset Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy UC Asset (UCASU) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of UC Asset (OTC: UCASU) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are UC Asset's (UCASU) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for UC Asset.

Q

What is the target price for UC Asset (UCASU) stock?

A

There is no analysis for UC Asset

Q

Current Stock Price for UC Asset (UCASU)?

A

The stock price for UC Asset (OTC: UCASU) is $1.6 last updated Fri Feb 18 2022 19:10:50 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does UC Asset (UCASU) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for UC Asset.

Q

When is UC Asset (OTC:UCASU) reporting earnings?

A

UC Asset does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is UC Asset (UCASU) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for UC Asset.

Q

What sector and industry does UC Asset (UCASU) operate in?

A

UC Asset is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTC.