UCASU To Partner With Seasoned Cannabis Growers For $50M Cannabis Portfolio

UC Asset LP (OTC:UCASU) is launching a program to form investor-grower partnerships with seasoned cannabis growers, who are licensed in their own states to grow hemp, medical cannabis or recreational cannabis plants, to work on UC Asset’s cannabis portfolio properties that are expected to expand to $50 million.

“Since we started our cannabis investment strategy in the fourth quarter of last year, we have signed three LOIs to invest in several cannabis properties in different states, for a total investment of $2.2 million,” stated Greg Bankston, managing general partner of UC Asset. “And we have identified more potential opportunities allowing us to build a portfolio of $5 to 10 million quickly, and up to $50 million or even more over a reasonable period, provided that we have adequate capital formation.”

With the potential of fast expansion of its cannabis property portfolio, UC Asset is in demand of reliable partnerships with seasoned growers in different locations.

“Cannabis is an emerging industry and growers are usually transferred from other farming businesses, without a long history of cannabis cultivation. Many growers have invested intensively into cannabis properties, only to get caught in the left side of their learning curves and are suffering from capital drain, or, in some cases, swamped with debts. Therefore, there are great potentials for investors like us to partner with these growers. We will acquire their properties, put cash back into their hands, and now they can focus on their growing business with sufficient working capital,” continued Bankston.

“Furthermore, if a seasoned grower desire to expand their growing business, we can identify and acquire cannabis properties and lease those properties to him. Such a partnership will dramatically reduce the amount of needed capital for the grower.”

This business model is very similar to other established public companies, such as Power REIT(AMEX:PW). To support this growth, the company has announced that it will file Form S-1 for a secondary public offering and plans to uplist to NYSE American or NASDAQ small-cap. It has started to engage investment bankers for a firm commitment underwriting. However, the company has not reached an agreement with any underwriters at this moment.