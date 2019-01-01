ñol

UBS Gr
(NYSE:UBS)
18.80
-0.29[-1.52%]
At close: Jun 3
18.79
-0.0100[-0.05%]
After Hours: 4:00PM EDT
Day High/Low18.71 - 18.99
52 Week High/Low14.42 - 21.49
Open / Close18.96 / 18.79
Float / Outstanding2.9B / 3.3B
Vol / Avg.1.9M / 4.9M
Mkt Cap63B
P/E8.62
50d Avg. Price18.06
Div / Yield0.5/2.66%
Payout Ratio16.97
EPS0.63
Total Float2.9B

UBS Gr (NYSE:UBS), Dividends

UBS Gr issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash UBS Gr generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

Dividend Yield

0.87%

Annual Dividend

$0.162

Last Dividend

Apr 13
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

UBS Gr Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next UBS Gr (UBS) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for UBS Gr. The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.16 on April 14, 2022.

Q
What date did I need to own UBS Gr (UBS) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for UBS Gr (UBS). The last dividend payout was on April 14, 2022 and was $0.16

Q
How much per share is the next UBS Gr (UBS) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for UBS Gr (UBS). The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.16 on April 14, 2022

Q
What is the dividend yield for UBS Gr (NYSE:UBS)?
A

UBS Gr has no upcoming dividends reported. The last reported dividend for UBS Gr (UBS) was $0.16 and was paid out next on April 14, 2022.

