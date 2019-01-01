QQQ
Sector: Industrials.Industry: Trading Companies & Distributors
TX Holdings Inc is engaged in the business of supplying, distributing and selling drill bits, related tools, and other mining supplies and rail material directly and through other suppliers to the United States coal mining industry which are used in production and transportation processes. The company's product profile includes Miner Bits, Block and Sleeves, and Miscellaneous parts.

TX Holdings Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy TX Holdings (TXHG) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of TX Holdings (OTCPK: TXHG) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are TX Holdings's (TXHG) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for TX Holdings.

Q

What is the target price for TX Holdings (TXHG) stock?

A

There is no analysis for TX Holdings

Q

Current Stock Price for TX Holdings (TXHG)?

A

The stock price for TX Holdings (OTCPK: TXHG) is $0.015 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 14:30:10 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does TX Holdings (TXHG) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for TX Holdings.

Q

When is TX Holdings (OTCPK:TXHG) reporting earnings?

A

TX Holdings does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is TX Holdings (TXHG) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for TX Holdings.

Q

What sector and industry does TX Holdings (TXHG) operate in?

A

TX Holdings is in the Industrials sector and Trading Companies & Distributors industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.