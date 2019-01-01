QQQ
Sector: Consumer Discretionary.Industry: Diversified Consumer Services
2U Inc provides educational technology services for nonprofit colleges and universities. It builds, delivers, and monitors educational platforms that enable online delivery of degree programs and alternative credentials such as short technical courses. The company provides cloud-based software-as-a-service platform and various technology-enabled services such as learning technology, live class application monitoring, content development, marketing, among others that help its clients to reach students globally. It is organized in two reportable business segments: Degree Program segment and Alternative Credential segment. The vast majority of revenue comes from the company's Degree Program segment, and most of the company's revenue is earned in the United States.

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-27
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS-0.250-0.200 0.0500
REV243.480M243.624M144.000K

2U Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy 2U (TWOU) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of 2U (NASDAQ: TWOU) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are 2U's (TWOU) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for 2U (TWOU) stock?

A

The latest price target for 2U (NASDAQ: TWOU) was reported by William Blair on February 10, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting TWOU to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 12 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for 2U (TWOU)?

A

The stock price for 2U (NASDAQ: TWOU) is $10.21 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does 2U (TWOU) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for 2U.

Q

When is 2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) reporting earnings?

A

2U’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 27, 2022.

Q

Is 2U (TWOU) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for 2U.

Q

What sector and industry does 2U (TWOU) operate in?

A

2U is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Diversified Consumer Services industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.