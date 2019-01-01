2U Inc provides educational technology services for nonprofit colleges and universities. It builds, delivers, and monitors educational platforms that enable online delivery of degree programs and alternative credentials such as short technical courses. The company provides cloud-based software-as-a-service platform and various technology-enabled services such as learning technology, live class application monitoring, content development, marketing, among others that help its clients to reach students globally. It is organized in two reportable business segments: Degree Program segment and Alternative Credential segment. The vast majority of revenue comes from the company's Degree Program segment, and most of the company's revenue is earned in the United States.