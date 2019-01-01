QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Consumer Discretionary.Industry: Household Durables
Taylor Wimpey PLC is a British construction company that focuses on residential construction. It is one of the largest homebuilders in the United Kingdom, annually completing over 12,000 homes in the region as well as homes in Spanish cities such as Costa Blanca and Mallorca. It focuses on a wide range of residences, from apartment buildings to five-bedroom homes. Approximately 75% of the company's new homes are single-family residences, followed by affordable housing projects. Taylor Wimpey provides a complete range of construction services, including land selection, design planning, construction, and remodeling. The company operates over 20 regional offices around the United Kingdom that focus on community developments and single-family homes.

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Taylor Wimpey Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Taylor Wimpey (TWODY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Taylor Wimpey (OTCPK: TWODY) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Taylor Wimpey's (TWODY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Taylor Wimpey.

Q

What is the target price for Taylor Wimpey (TWODY) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Taylor Wimpey

Q

Current Stock Price for Taylor Wimpey (TWODY)?

A

The stock price for Taylor Wimpey (OTCPK: TWODY) is $19 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 16:56:41 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Taylor Wimpey (TWODY) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.31 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on November 26, 2018 to stockholders of record on October 4, 2018.

Q

When is Taylor Wimpey (OTCPK:TWODY) reporting earnings?

A

Taylor Wimpey does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Taylor Wimpey (TWODY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Taylor Wimpey.

Q

What sector and industry does Taylor Wimpey (TWODY) operate in?

A

Taylor Wimpey is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Household Durables industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.