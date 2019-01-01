QQQ
Sector: Communication Services.Industry: Diversified Telecommunication Services
Towerstream Corp is a US-based company providing fixed wireless services. The company operates through the Fixed Wireless Services business segment. Its fixed wireless service provides bandwidth on demand, wireless redundancy, virtual private networks, disaster recovery, bundled data and video services. The company installs receivers and antennas on rooftops to establish a wireless connection between the customer Location to one or more of its points of presence.

Towerstream Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Towerstream (TWER) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Towerstream (OTCEM: TWER) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Towerstream's (TWER) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Towerstream.

Q

What is the target price for Towerstream (TWER) stock?

A

The latest price target for Towerstream (OTCEM: TWER) was reported by DA Davidson on February 18, 2016. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting TWER to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Towerstream (TWER)?

A

The stock price for Towerstream (OTCEM: TWER) is $0.3 last updated Mon Jan 31 2022 19:09:22 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Towerstream (TWER) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Towerstream.

Q

When is Towerstream (OTCEM:TWER) reporting earnings?

A

Towerstream does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Towerstream (TWER) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Towerstream.

Q

What sector and industry does Towerstream (TWER) operate in?

A

Towerstream is in the Communication Services sector and Diversified Telecommunication Services industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.