Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc is a non-diversified, closed-end investment management company. It invests in equity securities of North American pipeline companies that transport natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, and refined products. Its objective is to provide a high level of current income to stockholders, with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. The company seeks to invest primarily in fixed income and dividend-paying equity securities of power and energy infrastructure companies that provide stable and defensive characteristics throughout economic cycles.