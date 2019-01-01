QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/10.9K
Div / Yield
2.36/9.38%
52 Wk
19.4 - 26.99
Mkt Cap
56M
Payout Ratio
11.71
Open
-
P/E
2.78
EPS
0
Shares
2.2M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Jun 3, 2021, 4:22PM
Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc is a non-diversified, closed-end investment management company. It invests in equity securities of North American pipeline companies that transport natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, and refined products. Its objective is to provide a high level of current income to stockholders, with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. The company seeks to invest primarily in fixed income and dividend-paying equity securities of power and energy infrastructure companies that provide stable and defensive characteristics throughout economic cycles.

Tortoise Pipeline Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Tortoise Pipeline (TTP) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Tortoise Pipeline (NYSE: TTP) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Tortoise Pipeline's (TTP) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Tortoise Pipeline.

Q

What is the target price for Tortoise Pipeline (TTP) stock?

A

The latest price target for Tortoise Pipeline (NYSE: TTP) was reported by B of A Securities on February 17, 2016. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting TTP to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Tortoise Pipeline (TTP)?

A

The stock price for Tortoise Pipeline (NYSE: TTP) is $25.135 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:49:49 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Tortoise Pipeline (TTP) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.59 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on February 28, 2022 to stockholders of record on February 17, 2022.

Q

When is Tortoise Pipeline (NYSE:TTP) reporting earnings?

A

Tortoise Pipeline does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Tortoise Pipeline (TTP) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Tortoise Pipeline.

Q

What sector and industry does Tortoise Pipeline (TTP) operate in?

A

Tortoise Pipeline is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NYSE.