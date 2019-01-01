QQQ
Sector: Industrials. Industry: Machinery
Shibaura Machine is engaged in manufacturing and distribution of molding machineries and machine tools. The business of the company is divided into two segments: molding machinery and machine tools. The company's product portfolio comprises injection molding machines, die-casting machines, plastic extrusion, large-size machine tools, portal-type machine tools, machining centers, horizontal boring machines, and high-precision machines, among others. The company's products are used in manufacturing of computers, automobile engines, transmissions, medical products, high-precision lenses, displays, construction machines, and wind power generation. A vast majority of the company's revenue is generated by the molding machinery segment, and the company earns most of its revenue in Japan.

Shibaura Machine Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Shibaura Machine (TSHMY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Shibaura Machine (OTCPK: TSHMY) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Shibaura Machine's (TSHMY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Shibaura Machine.

Q

What is the target price for Shibaura Machine (TSHMY) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Shibaura Machine

Q

Current Stock Price for Shibaura Machine (TSHMY)?

A

The stock price for Shibaura Machine (OTCPK: TSHMY) is $14 last updated Mon Jan 31 2022 14:54:31 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Shibaura Machine (TSHMY) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Shibaura Machine.

Q

When is Shibaura Machine (OTCPK:TSHMY) reporting earnings?

A

Shibaura Machine does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Shibaura Machine (TSHMY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Shibaura Machine.

Q

What sector and industry does Shibaura Machine (TSHMY) operate in?

A

Shibaura Machine is in the Industrials sector and Machinery industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.