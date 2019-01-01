Shibaura Machine is engaged in manufacturing and distribution of molding machineries and machine tools. The business of the company is divided into two segments: molding machinery and machine tools. The company's product portfolio comprises injection molding machines, die-casting machines, plastic extrusion, large-size machine tools, portal-type machine tools, machining centers, horizontal boring machines, and high-precision machines, among others. The company's products are used in manufacturing of computers, automobile engines, transmissions, medical products, high-precision lenses, displays, construction machines, and wind power generation. A vast majority of the company's revenue is generated by the molding machinery segment, and the company earns most of its revenue in Japan.