Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/54K
Div / Yield
0.22/1.97%
52 Wk
11.03 - 14.07
Mkt Cap
9B
Payout Ratio
18.66
Open
-
P/E
9.78
EPS
35.46
Shares
800.2M
Outstanding
Sector: Materials.Industry: Chemicals
Toray Industries Inc is a Japan-based company that is primarily engaged in the integrated chemical industry to produce apparel and industrial materials. The company's businesses consist of Fibers & Textiles, Plastics & Chemicals, IT-related Products, Carbon Fiber Composite Materials, Environment & Engineering, and Life Science. The Fibers & Textiles business and Plastics & Chemicals business are the company's core growth drivers, and they jointly contribute around two thirds of the company's revenue. The company has business presence in Japan, China, other Asian areas, Europe, North America, and other areas, with the whole Asia market accounting for majority of the company's total revenue.

Earnings

Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-12
REV
Q3 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.310
REV5.138B

Analyst Ratings

Toray Industries Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Toray Industries (TRYIY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Toray Industries (OTCPK: TRYIY) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Toray Industries's (TRYIY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Toray Industries.

Q

What is the target price for Toray Industries (TRYIY) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Toray Industries

Q

Current Stock Price for Toray Industries (TRYIY)?

A

The stock price for Toray Industries (OTCPK: TRYIY) is $11.28 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:59:59 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Toray Industries (TRYIY) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.22 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on July 9, 2009 to stockholders of record on Invalid DateTime.

Q

When is Toray Industries (OTCPK:TRYIY) reporting earnings?

A

Toray Industries’s $Q4 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 12, 2022.

Q

Is Toray Industries (TRYIY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Toray Industries.

Q

What sector and industry does Toray Industries (TRYIY) operate in?

A

Toray Industries is in the Materials sector and Chemicals industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.