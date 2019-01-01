Toray Industries Inc is a Japan-based company that is primarily engaged in the integrated chemical industry to produce apparel and industrial materials. The company's businesses consist of Fibers & Textiles, Plastics & Chemicals, IT-related Products, Carbon Fiber Composite Materials, Environment & Engineering, and Life Science. The Fibers & Textiles business and Plastics & Chemicals business are the company's core growth drivers, and they jointly contribute around two thirds of the company's revenue. The company has business presence in Japan, China, other Asian areas, Europe, North America, and other areas, with the whole Asia market accounting for majority of the company's total revenue.