Travis Perkins PLC makes and sells products to the construction and home improvement industries in the United Kingdom. The company organizes itself in four segments: merchanting, which serves large trade customers with specialized needs; Toolstation, which provides power tools, hand tools, and electronic equipment to small trade builders and individuals; Retail, which provides home improvement and do-it-yourself products online and in Wickes stores; and Plumbing & Heating, which sells tools and pieces to contractors and independent plumbers. The largest portion of revenue comes from the merchanting segment, and the majority of company sales are made by delivery.