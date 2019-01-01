Tower One Wireless Corp is a Canada-based company which is a tower owner, operator, and developer of multitenant communications structures. Its primary business is the leasing of space on communications sites to mobile network operators. The company's geographical segments include Argentina; Colombia; Mexico; United States of America and others. It derives a majority of revenue from Colombia. Tower-related services include site acquisition, zoning and permitting, structural analysis, and construction which primarily supports the company's site leasing business, including the addition of new tenants and equipment on its sites.