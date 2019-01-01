QQQ
Founded in 1875, Toshiba is Japan's largest semiconductor manufacturer and its second-largest diversified industrial conglomerate. After the accounting scandal in 2015, Toshiba reorganized into six major segments: energy systems and solutions; infrastructure systems and solutions; building solutions; retail and printing solutions; storage and electronic devices solutions; and digital solutions. Toshiba is the second-largest manufacturer of NAND flash memory with a market share of 16.5% in 2017, and it concentrates business resources in this area.

Toshiba Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Toshiba (TOSBF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Toshiba (OTCPK: TOSBF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Toshiba's (TOSBF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Toshiba.

Q

What is the target price for Toshiba (TOSBF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Toshiba

Q

Current Stock Price for Toshiba (TOSBF)?

A

The stock price for Toshiba (OTCPK: TOSBF) is $38.8 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 14:33:57 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Toshiba (TOSBF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Toshiba.

Q

When is Toshiba (OTCPK:TOSBF) reporting earnings?

A

Toshiba does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Toshiba (TOSBF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Toshiba.

Q

What sector and industry does Toshiba (TOSBF) operate in?

A

Toshiba is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.