Coherus BioSciences, Ascent Industries And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Wednesday

by Avi Kapoor, Benzinga Staff Writer
December 27, 2023 4:17 AM | 1 min read
Loading...
Loading...

With U.S. stock futures trading lower this morning on Wednesday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:

Coherus BioSciences, Inc. CHRS reported the FDA approval of UDENYCA ONBODY for pegfilgrastim-cbqv. Coherus BioSciences shares jumped 37.2% to $2.99 in the after-hours trading session.

Wall Street expects Bridgeline Digital, Inc. BLIN to post a quarterly loss at 6 cents per share on revenue of $3.82 million after the closing bell. Bridgeline Digital shares gained 0.1% to $0.8494 in the after-hours trading session.

Ascent Industries Co. ACNT reported the sale of the business of Specialty Pipe & Tube for around $55 million in an all-cash deal. Ascent Industries shares surged 7.4% to $8.69 in after-hours trading.

Check out our premarket coverage here

Procaps Group S.A. PROC reported upbeat results for its third quarter. The company also said it now sees full-year 2023 net revenue growth of around 6% on a constant currency basis and an adjusted EBITDA of $77 million to $82 million. Procaps Group shares gained 1.3% to $4.03 in the after-hours trading session.

TOMI Environmental Solutions Inc TOMZ filed for a shelf of up to 2.08 million shares of common stock by selling stockholders. TOMI Environmental Solutions shares 3.4% to $0.8893 in the after-hours trading session.

Check This Out: Beat Inflation With These 3 High-Yielding Dividend Stocks In Energy Sector From Wall Street's Most Accurate Analysts

Loading...
Loading...

Analyst Ratings

Options

Dividends

IPOs

Date
ticker
name
Actual EPS
EPS Surprise
Actual Rev
Rev Surprise
Click to see more Earnings updates

© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: EarningsNewsPenny StocksSmall CapPre-Market OutlookMarketsTrading IdeasStocks To WatchStocks to Watch