Coherus BioSciences, Ascent Industries And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Wednesday

With U.S. stock futures trading lower this morning on Wednesday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:

Coherus BioSciences, Inc. CHRS reported the FDA approval of UDENYCA ONBODY for pegfilgrastim-cbqv. Coherus BioSciences shares jumped 37.2% to $2.99 in the after-hours trading session.

Wall Street expects Bridgeline Digital, Inc. BLIN to post a quarterly loss at 6 cents per share on revenue of $3.82 million after the closing bell. Bridgeline Digital shares gained 0.1% to $0.8494 in the after-hours trading session.

Ascent Industries Co. ACNT reported the sale of the business of Specialty Pipe & Tube for around $55 million in an all-cash deal. Ascent Industries shares surged 7.4% to $8.69 in after-hours trading.

Procaps Group S.A. PROC reported upbeat results for its third quarter. The company also said it now sees full-year 2023 net revenue growth of around 6% on a constant currency basis and an adjusted EBITDA of $77 million to $82 million. Procaps Group shares gained 1.3% to $4.03 in the after-hours trading session.

TOMI Environmental Solutions Inc TOMZ filed for a shelf of up to 2.08 million shares of common stock by selling stockholders. TOMI Environmental Solutions shares 3.4% to $0.8893 in the after-hours trading session.

