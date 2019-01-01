The Tinley Beverage Co Inc is a beverage company. It manufactures a line of liquor-inspired, non-alcoholic, cannabis-infused beverages for use in California, United States. The company also manufactures the TinleyTM Tonics and TinleyTM 27 line of products. Some of its products include High Horse; Stone Dasiy; Coconut Cask; Almond Cask; Flying Mule and others.