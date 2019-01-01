TeamViewer (OTC:TMVWY), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for TeamViewer
TeamViewer Questions & Answers
The latest price target for TeamViewer (OTCPK: TMVWY) was reported by Exane BNP Paribas on October 19, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for $0.00 expecting TMVWY to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 4 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for TeamViewer (OTCPK: TMVWY) was provided by Exane BNP Paribas, and TeamViewer downgraded their neutral rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of TeamViewer, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for TeamViewer was filed on October 19, 2021 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around October 19, 2022.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest TeamViewer (TMVWY) rating was a downgraded with a price target of $0.00 to $0.00. The current price TeamViewer (TMVWY) is trading at is $6.93, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
