TeamViewer AG is a global remote connectivity platform. It empowers users to connect with anyone, anything, anywhere, anytime. The TeamViewer offers secure remote access, support, control, and collaboration capabilities for online endpoints of any kind and supports businesses of all sizes to tap into their full digital potential. Some of its products are TeamViewer Tensor, TeamViewer IoT, TeamViewer Pilot, TeamViewer Remote Management, and Teamviewer Meeting. The company's geographical segments are EMEA(Europe, Middle East, and Africa), AMERICAS(North, Central, and South America), and APAC(Asia-Pacific).