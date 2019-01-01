QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/22.9K
Div / Yield
0.12/31.37%
52 Wk
0.37 - 1.47
Mkt Cap
798.7M
Payout Ratio
29.33
Open
-
P/E
0.93
EPS
0
Shares
2.1B
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Times China Holdings Ltd is a real estate company. It is principal engaged in the development and management of residential, commercial properties, industrial parks and featured small towns. Geographically, the group expanded its business to Guangzhou, Foshan, Jiangmen, Dongguan, Huizhou, Zhuhai, Zhongshan, Qingyuan and Changsha, in which economies are well-developed, and holds around 79 projects in various stages. It operates in three segments: property development segment develops residential and commercial properties for sale, Urban redevelopment segment redevelops old towns, old factories, and old villages, and the Property leasing segment engages in the development, leasing, and subleasing of commercial properties owned by the company or third parties.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Times China Holdings Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Times China Holdings (TMPPF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Times China Holdings (OTCGM: TMPPF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Times China Holdings's (TMPPF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Times China Holdings.

Q

What is the target price for Times China Holdings (TMPPF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Times China Holdings

Q

Current Stock Price for Times China Holdings (TMPPF)?

A

The stock price for Times China Holdings (OTCGM: TMPPF) is $0.38 last updated Fri Feb 18 2022 19:31:25 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Times China Holdings (TMPPF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Times China Holdings.

Q

When is Times China Holdings (OTCGM:TMPPF) reporting earnings?

A

Times China Holdings does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Times China Holdings (TMPPF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Times China Holdings.

Q

What sector and industry does Times China Holdings (TMPPF) operate in?

A

Times China Holdings is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCGM.