Times China Holdings Ltd is a real estate company. It is principal engaged in the development and management of residential, commercial properties, industrial parks and featured small towns. Geographically, the group expanded its business to Guangzhou, Foshan, Jiangmen, Dongguan, Huizhou, Zhuhai, Zhongshan, Qingyuan and Changsha, in which economies are well-developed, and holds around 79 projects in various stages. It operates in three segments: property development segment develops residential and commercial properties for sale, Urban redevelopment segment redevelops old towns, old factories, and old villages, and the Property leasing segment engages in the development, leasing, and subleasing of commercial properties owned by the company or third parties.