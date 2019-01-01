Timber Pharmaceuticals (AMEX:TMBR), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Timber Pharmaceuticals
Timber Pharmaceuticals Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Timber Pharmaceuticals (AMEX: TMBR) was reported by HC Wainwright & Co. on May 2, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $1.50 expecting TMBR to rise to within 12 months (a possible 386.07% upside). 2 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Timber Pharmaceuticals (AMEX: TMBR) was provided by HC Wainwright & Co., and Timber Pharmaceuticals maintained their buy rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Timber Pharmaceuticals, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Timber Pharmaceuticals was filed on May 2, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around May 2, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Timber Pharmaceuticals (TMBR) rating was a maintained with a price target of $2.00 to $1.50. The current price Timber Pharmaceuticals (TMBR) is trading at is $0.31, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
Browse analyst ratings and price targets on all stocks.