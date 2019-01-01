ñol

Tele2
(OTCPK:TLTZY)
6.22
-0.065[-1.03%]
At close: Jun 3
6.11
-0.1100[-1.77%]
After Hours: 9:29AM EDT
Day High/Low6.2 - 6.35
52 Week High/Low5.91 - 7.97
Open / Close6.35 / 6.22
Float / Outstanding- / 1.4B
Vol / Avg.1.2K / 12K
Mkt Cap8.6B
P/E15.28
50d Avg. Price7
Div / Yield1.17/18.79%
Payout Ratio110.99
EPS1.8
Total Float-

Tele2 (OTC:TLTZY), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Tele2 reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

EPS

Quarterly Revenue

Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)

$6.7B

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of Tele2 using advanced sorting and filters.

No Data

Tele2 Questions & Answers

Q
When is Tele2 (OTCPK:TLTZY) reporting earnings?
A

There are no earnings for Tele2

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Tele2 (OTCPK:TLTZY)?
A

There are no earnings for Tele2

Q
What were Tele2’s (OTCPK:TLTZY) revenues?
A

There are no earnings for Tele2

