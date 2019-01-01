Tele2 (OTC:TLTZY), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Tele2
Tele2 Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Tele2 (OTCPK: TLTZY) was reported by Morgan Stanley on February 23, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for $0.00 expecting TLTZY to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Tele2 (OTCPK: TLTZY) was provided by Morgan Stanley, and Tele2 downgraded their equal-weight rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Tele2, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Tele2 was filed on February 23, 2021 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around February 23, 2022.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Tele2 (TLTZY) rating was a downgraded with a price target of $0.00 to $0.00. The current price Tele2 (TLTZY) is trading at is $6.22, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
