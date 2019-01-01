Talis Biomedical (NASDAQ:TLIS), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
May 10
EPS
$-1.250
Quarterly Revenue
$3.2M
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
$2.3M
Earnings History
Talis Biomedical Questions & Answers
When is Talis Biomedical (NASDAQ:TLIS) reporting earnings?
Talis Biomedical (TLIS) is scheduled to report earnings on August 9, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 10, 2022 for Q1.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Talis Biomedical (NASDAQ:TLIS)?
The Actual EPS was $-4.61, which beat the estimate of $-10.80.
What were Talis Biomedical’s (NASDAQ:TLIS) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $7M, which beat the estimate of $230K.
