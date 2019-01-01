Talis Biomedical (NASDAQ:TLIS), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Talis Biomedical
Talis Biomedical Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Talis Biomedical (NASDAQ: TLIS) was reported by BTIG on March 18, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $1.00 expecting TLIS to fall to within 12 months (a possible -2.91% downside). 6 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Talis Biomedical (NASDAQ: TLIS) was provided by BTIG, and Talis Biomedical downgraded their sell rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Talis Biomedical, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Talis Biomedical was filed on March 18, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around March 18, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Talis Biomedical (TLIS) rating was a downgraded with a price target of $0.00 to $1.00. The current price Talis Biomedical (TLIS) is trading at is $1.03, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
Browse analyst ratings and price targets on all stocks.