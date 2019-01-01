Tix (OTC:TIXC), Dividends

Tix issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Tix generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data
There are no upcoming dividends for Tix.
There are no upcoming dividends for Tix.
The next dividend for Tix (TIXC) will be on July 14, 2015 and will be $0.05
There are no upcoming dividends for Tix.
Browse dividends on all stocks.