Tix
(OTCEM:TIXC)
0.0001
00
At close: Apr 26
0.1876
0.1875[187500.00%]
After Hours: 8:00AM EDT
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low0 - 0.2
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding5.9M / 17.3M
Vol / Avg.- / 2.3K
Mkt Cap1.7K
P/E-
50d Avg. Price-
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS-0.06
Total Float-

Tix (OTC:TIXC), Dividends

Tix issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Tix generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

Annual Dividend

$0.2

Last Dividend

Jul 16, 2015
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

Tix Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Tix (TIXC) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Tix.

Q
What date did I need to own Tix (TIXC) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Tix.

Q
How much per share is the next Tix (TIXC) dividend?
A

The next dividend for Tix (TIXC) will be on July 14, 2015 and will be $0.05

Q
What is the dividend yield for Tix (OTCEM:TIXC)?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Tix.

