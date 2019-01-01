QQQ
Sector: Communication Services. Industry: Entertainment
Tix Corp is an entertainment company. It is engaged in providing discount ticketing and discount dining and shopping products. Through its subsidiaries, the company offers sale discount tickets to Las Vegas shows and discounted dining at various restaurants surrounding the Las Vegas Strip and downtown.

Tix Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Tix (TIXC) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Tix (OTCEM: TIXC) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Tix's (TIXC) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Tix.

Q

What is the target price for Tix (TIXC) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Tix

Q

Current Stock Price for Tix (TIXC)?

A

The stock price for Tix (OTCEM: TIXC) is $0.001 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 19:47:27 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Tix (TIXC) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.05 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on Invalid DateTime to stockholders of record on July 14, 2015.

Q

When is Tix (OTCEM:TIXC) reporting earnings?

A

Tix does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Tix (TIXC) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Tix.

Q

What sector and industry does Tix (TIXC) operate in?

A

Tix is in the Communication Services sector and Entertainment industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.