Titanium Corp Inc is engaged in Creating Value from Waste technology to recover valuable heavy minerals, bitumen, solvent and water from oil sands waste tailings. The recovery of bitumen, associated solvents and water from froth treatment tailings streams enables important and timely environmental improvements for the oil sands industry. The company has completed demonstration piloting which was the culmination of several years of progressive research and development of its proprietary technology and is working towards the first commercial implementation of the CVW technology at an oil sands site.