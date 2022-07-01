Canada is celebrating its national day on Friday, in honor of Confederation, which took place on July 1, 1867. The day is a statutory holiday and the Canadian stock market is closed, making it a good time to check in on the five biggest gainers and losers so far this year.

Brief History: Founded on Oct. 25, 1861, Canada’s first exchange, the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX), listed just 18 companies. That number has now grown to more than 1,500 and the country has developed four additional major exchanges: the Canadian National Stock Exchange (CNSX); the Montreal Exchange; the TSX Venture Exchange (Tiers 1 and 2) and the Aequitas NEO Exchange.

Three of the largest Canadian companies trading on the exchanges include Shopify, Inc SHOP SHOP, Royal Bank of Canada RY RY and Toronto-Dominion Bank TD TD.

The top five gainers and losers across Canadian exchanges year-to-date aren’t the largest companies, however, although Shopify is the ninth biggest loser, trading down 76.91% year-to-date. In fact, the biggest gainers and losers so far in 2022 are penny stocks, all trading under $4.

All prices below reference to stock performance on the Canadian exchanges.

Top 5 Canada-Based Gainers Across Canadian Exchanges:

Patriot Battery Metals, Inc PMET PMETF, up 425% year-to-date, is a Vancouver-based mineral exploration company. Patriot began trading on Jan. 3, 2022 at $0.55 and reached an all-time high of $4.50 on May 30. The stock closed Thursday's session at $2.68.

Wescan Energy Corp WCE GPIPF, up 307% year-to-date, is a Calgary-based oil and gas company operating in Alberta and Saskatchewan. Wescan began trading on Jan. 3, 2022 at $0.065 and reached an all-time high of 48 cents on June 10. The stock closed Thursday's session at $0.265.

Tower Resources, Ltd TWR TWRFF, up 300% year-to-date, is a Vancouver-based junior gold mining company that recently made a new gold discovery. Tower began trading on Jan. 4, 2022 at $0.085 and reached a 52-week high of $0.395 on June 22. The stock closed Thursday's session at 34 cents.

CVW Cleantech, Inc CVW TITUF, up 250% year-to-date, a Calgary-based clean technology innovator focused on the mining sector of Canada’s oil sands industry. CVW Cleantech began trading on Jan. 4, 2022 at 39 cents and reached a 52-week high of $2 on March 17. The stock closed Thursday's session at $1.35.

Razor Energy Corp RZE, up 231% year-to-date, is a Calgary-based junior oil and gas development and production company. Razor began trading on Jan. 4, 2022 at $0.73 and reached a 52-week high of $4.14 on March 8. The stock closed Thursday's session at $2.32.

Top 5 Canada-based Losers Across Canadian Exchanges:

Sugarbud Craft Growers Corp SUGR SBUDF, down 90% year-to-date, is a Calgary-based cannabis company. Sugarbud began trading on Jan. 4, 2022 at $3 and at a 52-week low of 29 cents on Thursday.

Sol Global Investments Corp SOL, down 87% year-to-date, is a Toronto-based private equity firm with holdings in cannabis, esports and mobility companies. Sol began trading on Jan. 4, 2022 at $2.60 and closed at a 52-week low of 37 cents on Thursday.

Im Cannabis Corp IMCC IMCC, down 80% year-to-date, is a Vancouver-based medical cannabis company. Im Cannabis began trading on Jan. 4, 2022 at $4.25 and reached a 52-week low of 80 cents on June 20. The stock closed Thursday’s session at 82 cents.

Carbon Streaming Corporation NETZ, down 80% year-to-date, is a Toronto-based investment vehicle that offers exposure to carbon credits. Carbon Streaming began trading on Jan. 4, 2022 at $16.65 and reached a 52-week low of $3.25 on June 17. The stock closed Thursday’s session at $3.33.

Wellfield Technologies, Inc WFLD, down 78.42% year-to-date, is a Vancouver-based decentralized finance company. Wellfield began trading on Jan. 4, 2022 at $2.05 and reached a 52-week low of 38 cents on Thursday. The stock closed that session at 41 cents.

Photo via Shutterstock.