Tian Ruixiang Holdings (NASDAQ:TIRX), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
Mar 7
EPS
$-0.230
Quarterly Revenue
$2.8M
Annual Revenue (as of Oct 31)
–
Earnings History
Analyze the earnings history of Tian Ruixiang Holdings using advanced sorting and filters.
Tian Ruixiang Holdings Questions & Answers
When is Tian Ruixiang Holdings (NASDAQ:TIRX) reporting earnings?
Tian Ruixiang Holdings (TIRX) is scheduled to report earnings on August 9, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on March 7, 2022 for FY.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Tian Ruixiang Holdings (NASDAQ:TIRX)?
The Actual EPS was $0.13, which beat the estimate of $0.00.
What were Tian Ruixiang Holdings’s (NASDAQ:TIRX) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $3.2M, which beat the estimate of $0K.
