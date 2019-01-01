QQQ
iShares TIPS Bond ETF Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy iShares TIPS Bond ETF (TIP) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (ARCA: TIP) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are iShares TIPS Bond ETF's (TIP) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for iShares TIPS Bond ETF.

Q

What is the target price for iShares TIPS Bond ETF (TIP) stock?

A

There is no analysis for iShares TIPS Bond ETF

Q

Current Stock Price for iShares TIPS Bond ETF (TIP)?

A

The stock price for iShares TIPS Bond ETF (ARCA: TIP) is $125.17 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:59:59 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does iShares TIPS Bond ETF (TIP) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.44 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on February 7, 2022 to stockholders of record on February 1, 2022.

Q

When is iShares TIPS Bond ETF (ARCA:TIP) reporting earnings?

A

iShares TIPS Bond ETF does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is iShares TIPS Bond ETF (TIP) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for iShares TIPS Bond ETF.

Q

What sector and industry does iShares TIPS Bond ETF (TIP) operate in?

A

iShares TIPS Bond ETF is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the ARCA.