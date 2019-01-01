Interface (NASDAQ:TILE), Dividends

Interface issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Interface generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data
There are no upcoming dividends for Interface. The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.01 on June 17, 2022.
The next dividend payout for Interface ($TILE) will be on June 17, 2022. Investors need to be owners of Interface (TILE) shares by June 3, 2022
The next dividend for Interface (TILE) will be on June 2, 2022 and will be $0.01
Interface has no upcoming dividends reported. The last reported dividend for Interface (TILE) was $0.01 and was paid out next on June 17, 2022.
Browse dividends on all stocks.