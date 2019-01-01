QQQ
DIA
SPY
TLT
GLD
BTC/USD
Benzinga - Dec 22, 2021, 5:19PM
Sector: Consumer Staples. Industry: Beverages
Truett-Hurst Inc operates in the wine industry. It produces and sells wines and other select beverage alcohol products made from wine. It operates through its direct to consumer division. Direct to consumer sales occur through its tasting rooms and wine clubs. The company owns its tasting room and winery in the Dry Creek Valley of Sonoma County, California.

Truett-Hurst Questions & Answers

How do I buy Truett-Hurst (THST) stock?

You can purchase shares of Truett-Hurst (OTCPK: THST) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Who are Truett-Hurst's (THST) competitors?

There are no as such competitors for Truett-Hurst.

What is the target price for Truett-Hurst (THST) stock?

The latest price target for Truett-Hurst (OTCPK: THST) was reported by Feltl & Co. on July 18, 2013. The analyst firm set a price target for 9.00 expecting THST to rise to within 12 months (a possible 2150.00% upside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Current Stock Price for Truett-Hurst (THST)?

The stock price for Truett-Hurst (OTCPK: THST) is $0.4 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 18:31:10 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Does Truett-Hurst (THST) pay a dividend?

There are no upcoming dividends for Truett-Hurst.

When is Truett-Hurst (OTCPK:THST) reporting earnings?

Truett-Hurst does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Is Truett-Hurst (THST) going to split?

There is no upcoming split for Truett-Hurst.

What sector and industry does Truett-Hurst (THST) operate in?

Truett-Hurst is in the Consumer Staples sector and Beverages industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.