Truett-Hurst (OTC:THST), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Truett-Hurst
Truett-Hurst Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Truett-Hurst (OTCPK: THST) was reported by Feltl & Co. on July 18, 2013. The analyst firm set a price target for $9.00 expecting THST to rise to within 12 months (a possible 2471.43% upside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Truett-Hurst (OTCPK: THST) was provided by Feltl & Co., and Truett-Hurst initiated their strong buy rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Truett-Hurst, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Truett-Hurst was filed on July 18, 2013 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around July 18, 2014.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Truett-Hurst (THST) rating was a initiated with a price target of $0.00 to $9.00. The current price Truett-Hurst (THST) is trading at is $0.35, which is within the analyst’s predicted range.
Browse analyst ratings and price targets on all stocks.