Are Cannabis, Wine, And All Things Fine Looking At Growing The Green Way?

It seems that early humans were hunters and gatherers living together in small groups, constantly on the move. All that changed about 10,000 years ago, when mankind developed the ability to grow its own food. Farming increased the yield of food-producing plants and made food available year-round.

Accordingly, the human population has multiplied. The Green Revolution allowed the addition of billions of people to the population in the past few decades by improving agricultural productivity through using artificial fertilizers and pesticides, genetically engineering crops, improving agricultural machinery and increasing access to water.

Repeated, cyclical planting of crops over the years and excessive use of synthetic fertilizers has resulted in a reported depletion of nutrients from the soil, steadily leading to a decline in the proportion of arable land that can be used to produce food.

Chemical Fertilizers Versus Organic Fertilizers

While synthetic fertilizers, which mainly contain nitrogen and phosphate, may aid in increasing crop production, they also can kill beneficial microorganisms in the soil and cause several adverse impacts, including water pollution through leaching into the soil, chemical burn to crops, increased air pollution, acidification of the soil and mineral depletion of the soil.

Organic fertilizers, on the other hand, are meant to help improve soil quality by replenishing nutrients and can enhance the yield of crops. Organic products are, therefore, increasingly used across a number of industries, including wine and cannabis.

In the rapidly growing wine and cannabis industries, which are worth many billions of dollars, increasing demand for good quality crops has reportedly resulted in the use of biological organic fertilizers instead of excessive synthetic fertilizers.

Winemakers like Truett-Hurst Inc. THST and The Duckhorn Portfolio Inc. NAPA and mass cannabis producers like Tilray Inc. TLRY and Canopy Growth Corp. WEED are increasingly considering environmentally sustainable farming methods through the use of organic fertilizers.

The long-term benefits of this for cannabis producers may play out in the form of better yields, including exceptional terpene and cannabinoid content for the flower as well as higher resin content for the biomass being sold to extractors.

Biotechnology companies like SusGlobal Energy Corp. SNRG, Leaders in the Circular Economy™, that are in the business of converting organic waste into regenerative organic fertilizer could have a role to play in providing a socially responsible solution to the problem of soil degradation and depletion for these industries.

SusGlobal Reports Turning Organic Waste To Regenerative Organic Fertilizer

SusGlobal uses its proprietary technology to produce pathogen-free liquid organic fertilizer and dry organic compost. Its award-winning liquid fertilizer SusGro™, it states, is an economical, sustainable and highly effective alternative to traditional fertilizer.

SusGro™ is produced from regenerative organic waste such as food waste and yard brush and provides a full complement of nutrients suitable for a wide range of fertilization requirements, according to the company.

SusGlobal believes its organic fertilizers provide multiyear benefits because of their high levels of nutrients, which are released slowly, over time, into the soil, resulting in improved soil health for several years after the fertilizer is applied.

SusGlobal is looking to expand into the U.S this year, with initial sites for its operations identified in Florida and California.

Driven by the increased consumption of organic food and products such as cannabis and wine and favorable government rules and regulations, the organic fertilizer market is projected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of over 11% to reach $19 billion by 2026. And SusGlobal says it is prepared to meet the demand.

SusGlobal management’s objective is to be a leader in the circular economy and grow into a notable, sustainable waste-to-energy and regenerative products provider for the fertilizer, soil and aquaculture industry.

For more information, visit the company's website at: https://susglobalenergy.com

Photo by Dan Meyers on Unsplash