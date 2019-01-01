QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
There is no Press for this Ticker
Therma-Med Inc is a junior resource company. It acquires, explores and develops precious and base metal mineral properties across North America. It focuses on exploring silver, zinc, and lead minerals.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Therma-Med Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Therma-Med (THRA) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Therma-Med (OTCEM: THRA) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Therma-Med's (THRA) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Therma-Med.

Q

What is the target price for Therma-Med (THRA) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Therma-Med

Q

Current Stock Price for Therma-Med (THRA)?

A

The stock price for Therma-Med (OTCEM: THRA) is $0.000001 last updated Thu Feb 10 2022 19:30:08 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Therma-Med (THRA) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Therma-Med.

Q

When is Therma-Med (OTCEM:THRA) reporting earnings?

A

Therma-Med does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Therma-Med (THRA) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Therma-Med.

Q

What sector and industry does Therma-Med (THRA) operate in?

A

Therma-Med is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.