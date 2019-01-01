Thor Industries (NYSE:THO), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
Jun 8
EPS Estimate
$3.390
Quarterly Revenue Estimate
$3.6B
Annual Revenue (as of Jan 31)
$3.9B
Earnings History
Analyze the earnings history of Thor Industries using advanced sorting and filters.
Thor Industries Questions & Answers
When is Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) reporting earnings?
Thor Industries (THO) is scheduled to report earnings on June 8, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on March 9, 2022 for Q2.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Thor Industries (NYSE:THO)?
The Actual EPS was $2.11, which beat the estimate of $1.88.
What were Thor Industries’s (NYSE:THO) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $2B, which beat the estimate of $1.9B.
Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.