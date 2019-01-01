Thor Industries (NYSE:THO), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Thor Industries
The latest price target for Thor Industries (NYSE: THO) was reported by DA Davidson on May 19, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $60.00 expecting THO to fall to within 12 months (a possible -19.29% downside). 14 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Thor Industries (NYSE: THO) was provided by DA Davidson, and Thor Industries downgraded their underperform rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Thor Industries, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Thor Industries was filed on May 19, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around May 19, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Thor Industries (THO) rating was a downgraded with a price target of $0.00 to $60.00. The current price Thor Industries (THO) is trading at is $74.34, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
