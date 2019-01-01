QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/-
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
- - -
Mkt Cap
-
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
19.63
Shares
13.5M
Outstanding
Techno Horizon Co Ltd is a Japan-based company engaged in optical business and electronic business. The company manufactures and sells optical, electrical, medical, and precision equipment; develops, manufactures, and sells information and communication equipment, FA related equipment, and other electronic devices; and produces and sells various optical lenses and plastic moulded products, as well as provides system integration services.

Techno Horizon Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Techno Horizon (THHCF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Techno Horizon (OTCPK: THHCF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Techno Horizon's (THHCF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Techno Horizon.

Q

What is the target price for Techno Horizon (THHCF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Techno Horizon

Q

Current Stock Price for Techno Horizon (THHCF)?

A

The stock price for Techno Horizon (OTCPK: THHCF) is $ last updated Thu Jan 01 1970 00:00:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Techno Horizon (THHCF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Techno Horizon.

Q

When is Techno Horizon (OTCPK:THHCF) reporting earnings?

A

Techno Horizon does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Techno Horizon (THHCF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Techno Horizon.

Q

What sector and industry does Techno Horizon (THHCF) operate in?

A

Techno Horizon is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.