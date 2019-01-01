Techno Horizon (OTC:THHCF), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

EPS
–
Quarterly Revenue
–
Annual Revenue (as of Dec 31)
$9.5B
Earnings History
Analyze the earnings history of Techno Horizon using advanced sorting and filters.
No Data
Techno Horizon Questions & Answers
When is Techno Horizon (OTCPK:THHCF) reporting earnings?
There are no earnings for Techno Horizon
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Techno Horizon (OTCPK:THHCF)?
There are no earnings for Techno Horizon
What were Techno Horizon’s (OTCPK:THHCF) revenues?
There are no earnings for Techno Horizon
Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.